India, Qatar elevate ties to strategic partnership

India and Qatar on Tuesday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and signed a revised pact for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income.

The two countries also inked five MoUs in areas like trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties.

The accords were signed after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as global developments, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and the situation in Afghanistan.

“PM @narendramodi & HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a Strategic Partnership with focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties.

“They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” Mr Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on ‘X’ after the talks.

Briefing reporters, Mr Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary in MEA, said the West Asia situation was discussed in detail by the two leaders. They appreciated each other’s stand on the ongoing conflict in the region.

Asked if the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) also came up for discussions between the two leaders, the official said India is indeed looking at the possibility of having a bilateral FTA with Qatar apart from the one proposed with the GCC.

The bonhomie between PM Modi and the Emir of Qatar was in evidence last evening when Mr Modi broke the protocol and received the visiting leader at the airport.

Earlier today, the Emir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi along with senior ministers from the government. The Qatari Amir also interacted with the ministers. President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the Qatari delegation accompanying the Amir.

The Qatar Amir is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had earlier come to India on a State Visit in March 2015.

The visit of the Emir of Qatar will provide further momentum to the growing multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

India-Qatar cooperation in diverse sectors has been steadily growing in a framework provided by historically close ties and regular and substantive engagement, including at the highest levels of the two governments.