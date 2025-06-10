India pushes Global Plastics Treaty at UNOC to save oceans

India on Tuesday reiterated its support for a legally binding Global Plastics Treaty at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, aiming to end plastic pollution by 2040.

The proposed treaty, introduced by the World Wildlife Fund in 2022, seeks adoption by UN member states in 2025.

Speaking on the second day of the conference, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh called for an urgent global action on ocean health. He underlined India’s commitment to curbing plastic pollution through its nationwide ban on single-use plastics—an effort aligned with the UN’s World Environment Day theme.

Singh also highlighted India’s progress in tackling marine pollution through the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ (Clean Ocean, Protected Ocean) campaign. Since its launch in 2022, the initiative has cleaned over 1,000 km of coastline and removed more than 50,000 tonnes of plastic waste.

India continues to actively support negotiations on the Global Plastics Treaty and has drafted a national marine litter policy to bolster its commitment.

During the conference, the earth sciences minister also underscored India’s commitment to conserving marine biodiversity. He shared that India has signed the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement, or High Seas Treaty, and is now in the process of ratification.

Singh also spoke of expanding India’s Marine Protected Areas, which now cover 6.6% of the Exclusive Economic Zone, contributing to global biodiversity goals.

Emphasizing climate resilience, Jitendra Singh noted the restoration of over 10,000 hectares of mangroves and the implementation of shoreline management plans using nature-based solutions. India has also integrated ocean-based climate actions into its Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Calling for a robust ‘Nice Ocean Action Plan’, Jitendra Singh urged the international community to invest in innovation, ratify the BBNJ Agreement, and finalize the plastics treaty. “The ocean is our shared heritage and responsibility,” he said, expressing India’s readiness to work with all stakeholders—governments, private sector, civil society, and indigenous communities—to ensure a sustainable ocean future.