India poised to become world’s 3rd largest economy under PM Modi: CM Yogi

“India is steadily advancing toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, adding that the progress is aimed at bringing prosperity to 140 crore Indians.

The Chief Minister made the statement while flagging off the ‘Tiranga Yatra Bike Rally’ under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from his official residence. CM Yogi also extended early greetings for the 78th Independence Day.

The ‘Tiranga Yatra Bike Rally’, organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha Lucknow Mahanagar, was driven by strong national pride and drew thousands of enthusiastic participants.

Advertisement

The CM said, “Two years ago, during the Amrit Mahotsav celebrating India’s Independence, we pledged the Panch Pran. In the Amrit Mahotsav year, through the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, we proudly displayed the tricolor, a symbol of India’s pride and glory, in every home.”

CM Yogi highlighted that in 2022-23, Uttar Pradesh made history by hoisting the tricolor at over five crore houses. The previous year, around four and a half crore houses proudly displayed the national flag. Responding to PM Modi’s call, the Uttar Pradesh government is once again committed to reaching four and a half crore homes this year, he added.

CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to BJP officials and workers, acknowledging their vital role in supporting PM Modi’s vision and spreading the tricolor—a symbol of India’s pride—across every household in the state.

CM Yogi stated that in the past three days, enthusiastic workers from the Yuva Morcha have been leading the Tiranga Yatra across Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of the BJP. The participation and enthusiasm displayed by students, businessmen, and various social-cultural organizations offer a glimpse of the emerging New India, he pointed out..

The tricolor represents ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’. Expressing his gratitude to the Yuva Morcha workers, the CM announced that the tricolor will be hoisted at every house from today until August 15.

He urged everyone to participate and help ensure that every state resident plays a crucial role in this initiative.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath walked from his residence, waving the tricolor and chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” He called upon the people to embrace the spirit of nationalism, put the nation first, and commit to Panch Pran’s resolutions.