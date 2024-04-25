India pivotal in COP28, policy catalyst significant in energy transition: Power Secy

During the roundtable conference of the 26th edition of the World Energy Congress, the Union Power Secretary highlighted India’s pivotal role in COP28, emphasising its significance as a policy catalyst in the global energy transition.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal pointed out that the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration serves as a testimony to India’s efforts in building convergence towards the COP28 renewable energy and energy efficiency commitments of doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvements every year and of tripling the global renewable capacity by 2030.

He said India’s Mission LiFE has been lauded for advocating sustainable lifestyles, echoing global consensus at COP27 and G20 forums.

The Power Secretary further spoke about COP28’s recognition of transitioning towards carbon neutrality, emphasising the importance of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and green hydrogen.

At the conference, the Power Secretary highlighted the complexity of managing energy transitions, stressing inclusive approaches.

He spoke of the role of technology deployment and cooperation, emphasising the importance of tools like the Revamped India Energy Security Scenarios (IESS) 2047 dashboard in facilitating informed decision-making.

Balancing energy security, access, and sustainability remains crucial, with initiatives like the PM-KUSUM Scheme and solar rooftop programmes promoting environmental sustainability and job creation. The Indian Carbon Market will further advance sustainability efforts, he added.

The Ministerial Roundtable Conference was held at the 26th edition of the World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The roundtable conference discussed how the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai was a game changer.

The ministerial roundtable also discussed energy innovation and collaboration, and implications in managing the evolving energy trilemma trade-offs.

It was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of The Netherlands Rob Jetten and other senior representatives of different countries.