All India Pension Adalat to resolve pensioners’ grievances takes place in Delhi

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare conducted the All-India Pension Adalat today from the Dr Ambedkar International Centre under the auspices of Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.

The initiative was started in 2017 by the Department which is leveraging technology for speedy resolution of Pensioners’ grievances.

The model adopted is that all stakeholders to a particular grievance are invited on a common platform and the case is resolved as per extant policy.

More than 180 locations outside Delhi were connected via video conferencing for the MoS to randomly select, interact and obtain feedback from the Pensioners, Staff and Officers dealing with the cases.

From the time this initiative was started in 2017, some 22494 pensioners’ grievances have been taken up and 16061 matters resolved on the spot.

In today’s Adalat, the Department is giving specially preference to cases pertaining to family pensioners and super senior pensioners aged 80 years and above.

The primary objective of the exercise is to provide Ease of Living to the Pensioners and to prevent litigation which involves financial stress to the pensioner as well as on the Government and at the same time is a very lengthy process. It also creates an All-India impact and convey a message to all the Ministries/Departments/ Organizations the importance this Government attaches to Pensioners’ individual grievances.