India Pavilion among top 3 for design and innovation at Expo2020 Dubai

The India Pavilion has been recognized among the top 3 pavilions at the Expo2020 Dubai for its exclusive design and innovation, under the ‘People’s Choice’ category by the Exhibitor Group. This is the first time in the history of the World Expo that the India Pavilion has bagged such an accolade.

The Expo2020 Dubai came to an end on March 31.

According to the press statement issued, the India Pavilion was also awarded as ‘One of the most iconic’ Pavilions by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) at EXPO2020 in November last year.

The magnificent four-storey Pavilion represents India as the fastest-growing nation in the world with the theme of ‘India on the move’.

Made up of 600 individual blocks, the façade of the India Pavilion used kinetic architecture to tell 75 stories about the history, geography, and literature of the country with an engrossing stimulus of “constant change”.

The interiors of the pavilion employ cutting-edge technologies to craft an interactive journey through India’s landscape and interconnect the nation’s social, cultural, and natural wealth.

The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai celebrated #[email protected] or ‘75 years of India’s independence and showcase the new and dynamic India with its never-ending opportunities. A star-studded international jury established by Exhibitors Insight Awards identified the ‘People’s Choice Awards’.

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, “We would like to thank the Exhibitor Group for this recognition. It is a testament to India’s magnificence which has been exhibited by the India Pavilion. With the use of architecture, the Pavilion beautifully captures India’s rich cultural heritage and its technological prowess.”

He added, “We are also proud to be one of the most visited pavilions at the Expo as we recently touched the 1.5 million visitor mark. It has been a successful journey over the past 6 months, and we wish to continue strengthening India’s global presence.”

Commenting on the award, Ar. Dikshu Kukreja, Managing Principal, CP Kukreja Architects, who designed the India Pavilion said, “Every visitor takes back with them a vast array of experiences and memories, whether it is India’s culture, architectural legacy, forays into technology, or the country’s beautiful natural landscape. This uniqueness is what we wanted to showcase through our design for the India Pavilion, which transcends the boundaries of time and region and encapsulates India’s vibrant diversity.”

Travis Stanton, jury member of the award said, “The Expo 2020 Award winners and honorable mentions represent some of the world’s best examples of how design, technology, presentation, and storytelling come together to create immersive experiences and effectively communicate compelling messages.”

The India Pavilion was created on the theme of “Openness, Opportunity, Growth”, in line with EXPO2020 Dubai’s theme – “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, to showcase a nation open to new learnings, new perspectives, innovations, and investment opportunities.