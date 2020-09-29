India today accused Pakistan of allowing delisting of 4000 proscribed terrorists to sustain its terror ecosystem even as the world was busy combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s not without reason Pakistan remains a safe harbour for terrorists,” Pawan Badhe, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India at the UN in Geneva said at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) meet in India’s ‘Right of Reply’ to Pakistan’s malicious propaganda against New Delhi.

The Indian diplomat alleged that Islamabad has escalated full-scale training camps and launch-pads for terrorists in Pakistan occupied parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Nothing can change the fact that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral part of India. I advise Pakistan to see the reality and stop coveting territories of other countries,” he added.

The Indian official deplored the fact that Pakistan has institutionalised enforced disappearance as a tool of subjugation against dissent and criticism not just against individuals but the entire society.

Children as young as 12- year old were normally abducted and trained to be suicide bombers in Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. In a chilling reminder of what Pakistan was capable of, ministers in the country proudly call for another fullscale genocide against Baluchis to resolve the political crisis in Baluchistan, he claimed.

Pakistan was also a minefield for journalists and human rights defenders. Murders, harassment and assault were the wages for independent journalists in Pakistan’s so-called democracy.