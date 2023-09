India-Pak Asia Cup tie: India choose to bat; Shardul replaces Shami

India take on Pakistan in their first clash in the cricket Asia Cup being held at Kandy, Sri Lanka. India won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bat.

India gone for bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur ahead of Mohammad Shami. Others in the team include skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill who will open the innings. Virat Kohli will come in at number 3 followed by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya. Pandya will be followed by Ravindra Jadeja, Thakur, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj. Notably, Yadav has been the highest wicket-taker in 2023 till now.

Pakistan’s XI has skipper Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Shaheenshah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul Haq, Shadaab Khan and Fakhar Zaman.

