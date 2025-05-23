India opposes export controls among BRICS members

India opposed the export controls among BRICS members, encouraging mutual support within the bloc at the 15th BRICS Trade Ministers’ Meeting, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Friday.

As India prepares to assume the BRICS Presidency in 2026, it commended the solution-oriented approach of the Brazilian Presidency in addressing critical trade issues, it added.

A key outcome of the meeting was the endorsement of the Joint Declaration along with three annexures namely, BRICS Declaration on WTO Reform and Strengthening of Multilateral Trading System; BRICS Data Economy Governance Understanding; and BRICS Trade and Sustainable Development Framework.

At the Summit, a speech was delivered on behalf of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal extending India’s appreciation to Brazil for its efforts in building consensus and welcomed Indonesia’s induction as a new BRICS member in 2025.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to a fair, transparent, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system, the speech called on BRICS nations to promote a decentralised global trade architecture that addresses the developmental needs of the Global South.

On the subject of WTO reform, India highlighted the need for resolving longstanding developmental issues, particularly calling for a Permanent Solution to Public Stockholding (PSH) for food security.

The Indian proposal of “30 for 30,” which seeks to introduce 30 incremental improvements to mark WTO’s 30th anniversary in 2025, was also emphasised, and India reiterated that sustainable development is deeply rooted in its cultural ethos and must remain a cornerstone of international trade governance, the ministry statement read.

India reaffirmed its leadership in inclusive digital governance through flagship initiatives like Digital India and IndiaAI, and reiterated its commitment to global cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity under forums such as the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) and G20.

At the meeting, India was represented by the Economic Adviser in the Department of Commerce, Yashvir Singh.