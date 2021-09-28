India and Oman navy chiefs sign MoU on exchange of White Shipping Info

India’s Chief of Naval Staff (CNS)Admiral Karambir Singh and Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for exchange of White Shipping Information.

The MoU between India’s CNS and CRNO was signed at the Maritime Security Center (MSC) in Muscat. Chief of Naval Staff (CNS)Admiral Karambir Singh is currently on a visit to Oman.

“The signing of the MoU between Royal Navy of Oman and Indian Navy would facilitate information exchange on merchant shipping traffic, through IFC-IOR, India and MSC, Oman and contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region,” a Defence ministry note stated here.