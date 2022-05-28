India objects to OIC’s statement on Yasin Malik’s sentencing

India has reacted sharply to the remarks made by the OIC-Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sentencing Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror-funding case.

Terming the remark “unacceptable”, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik. Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it in any manner.”

The OIC, which invariably sides with Pakistan on Indo-Pak issues, had tweeted: “OIC-IPHRC condemned the illegal conviction of prominent Kashmiri politician Mr. Yasin Malik on concocted charges following a sham trial in India. He is imprisoned under inhumane conditions which are reflective of systemic Indian bias and persecution of Kashmiri Muslims in IOJK.”

“Such acts of blatant human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris are aimed at denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination. It not only constitutes a travesty of Indian justice but also exposed the claims of democracy,” it said in another tweet.