India not just incredible but unforgettable: Outgoing US envoy

Outgoing US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, in an emotional video message on ‘X’ , said he is leaving India as a ”life-long friend and supporter” of India-US partnership.

”As I bid farewell to India after serving as the 26th U.S. Ambassador to this amazing country, my heart is full. You’ve given me a second home, a family of friends, and memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.

”My dear India: you’re not just incredible—you’re unforgettable,” the American envoy said as he reflected on his time in the country. He also spoke about the strong bonds forged between the two nations during his tenure as the 26th US envoy.

Mr Garcetti expressed his deep connection with India, a country he first visited as a child and later as a student, acknowledging the warmth and hospitality extended to him by the people of India, highlighting the diverse experiences he had during his time in the country.

“From the moment I landed in New Delhi to serve as the 26th U.S. Ambassador, India has felt like home,” Garcetti said. “Your people’s dosti and zindadili touch me every day,” he added, referring to the deep friendships and zest for life he witnessed throughout his travels across the country.

During his time in India, Mr Garcetti said he travelled extensively, visiting 28 states and experiencing the country’s unique culture and heritage.

He mentioned some of the most significant moments from his tenure, such as floating past the Ghats at Varanasi, crossing living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailing through the backwaters of Kerala, and cheering for the Indian cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“I’ve been able to float past the Ghats at Varanasi, I’ve crossed living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailed through the backwaters of Kerala, cheered on India at Modi Stadium, and played hoops with the girls in bustling Mumbai. I’ve seen that fusion of ancient royalty and modern innovation in Hyderabad, celebrated the culture of Kolkata and the incredible history in the ancient temples of Chennai,” he said.

“We’ve launched a new beginning in Bangalore,” he further said, referring to the opening of the new US consulate there.

Throughout his tenure, He said he was a witness to the significant achievements made between the US and India, from the collaboration on vaccine distribution, shared technological advancements to the opening of US consulate in Bengaluru, the fifth US mission in the country. He emphasised the successful cooperation between scientists, businesses, and students from both countries.

“We’ve seen our businesses trade together, our guardians train together, and our people celebrate together,” the envoy added.

He also praised the spirit of innovation and progress in India, noting that the mutual aspirations between the US and India align closely and spoke about the deep respect shared by both nations and the belief in the possibilities that their partnership could offer.