Even as several BJP leaders hailed the killing of all the four accused in the rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian, the Telangana BJP said that it will “as a responsible party” react only after official police statement on the encounter.

Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said that his party had already pressured the Telangana state government to act and bring the accused to justice.

“Gangrape and murder is a horrendous crime, BJP has condemned it, and as a responsible opposition party has also pressured the Telangana state government to act and bring the accused to justice,” he said.

The statement, however, said that “India is not a banana republic and is bound by legal and constitutional framework”.

The opposition BJP has asked the Telangana state government and DGP to call a press conference immediately over the matter.

“However, India is not a banana republic and is bound by legal and constitutional framework. Politics over crime cannot set a right precedence. Telangana state government and DGP should call a press conference immediately. As a responsible national party BJP will react only after official police statement,” it said.

Locals and several politicians have praised the police for carrying out the encounter.

Following the encounter killings of the accused, a few politicians, both of the ruling and opposition, came to the fore saying that they deserved to be shot dead.

All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter with the police in the wee hours of Friday when they were trying to escape during the recreation of the crime at the same spot where the woman’s body was found.

The young veterinarian’s rape and murder on November 27 had sent shockwaves across the nation with several women politicians demanding death penalty for rapists.

The 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district.