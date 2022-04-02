India, Nepal launch projects to boost connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba today launched multiple projects to boost connectivity and deepen bilateral ties as Modi underlined the need for both nations to not allow the misuse of their open borders by undesirable elements.

Modi also called for deeper cooperation between defence and security agencies of the two countries.

The two PMs first inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link from Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal and also a passenger train service built under India’s Grant Assistance at a joint press interaction this afternoon.

“PM Deuba and I also agreed to give priority to trade and cross-border connectivity initiatives in all respects. The beginning of the Jayanagar-Kurtha rail line is part of this initiative. Such schemes will make a great contribution to the smooth, hassle-free exchange of people between the two countries,” Modi said.

They also jointly inaugurated “Solu Corridor 132 KV Power Transmission Line and Substation” in Nepal built under the Government of India’s Line of Credit.

“We also agreed on the subject of greater participation by Indian companies in Nepal’s hydropower development plans. It is a matter of happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India. It will contribute well to the economic progress of Nepal,” Modi said.

Along with these projects, several other documents and MoUs were signed and exchanged between India and Nepal in the presence of the two leaders.

“PM Deuba is an old friend of India. As the PM, this is his fifth visit to India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. The friendship between India and Nepal, relations between our people ars an example that can’t be seen anywhere else in the world. Our civilisation, culture, and the threads of our exchange have been linked since ancient times. We have been companions of each other’s happiness and sorrow since time immemorial,” said PM Modi.

Both leaders also jointly launched RuPay in Nepal. The Himalayan nation is the fourth country where RuPay is live after Bhutan, Singapore and the UAE.

“The introduction of RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to our financial connectivity. Other projects like Nepal Police Academy, Integrated Check Post in Nepalganj, Ramayana Circuit etc. will also bring the two countries closer,” said Modi.

Meanwhile, Nepal also became a member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Talking about the “Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP)” to be developed in Mahakali River bordering Nepal and India, PM Modi said, “Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation. We emphasized the importance of moving ahead at a fast pace in the Pancheshwar project. This project will prove to be a game-changer for the development of this region.”

He also stated that the two countries discussed various aspects of cooperation, besides reviewing the progress of projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities for cooperation in the power sector, he added.