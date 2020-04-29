In key ambassadorial appointments in the midst of COVID-19 crisis, the government today appointed TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry, as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York.

Tirumurti, an IFS officer of 1985, will replace Syed Akbaruddin, who is retiring. Tirumurti, a former High Commissioner to Malaysia, has served in the Foreign Secretary’s office and was one of India’s representatives to the Palestinian territories in the 1990s.

Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in the ministry, has been appointed as the Ambassador to Qatar. Jaideep Mazumdar, currently the Ambassador to the Philippines, has been named as India’s new envoy to Austria.

Piyush Srivastava and Namrata S Kumar, both Joint Secretaries in the ministry, were appointed ambassadors of Bahrain and Slovenia respectively.