“INDIA, name for Opposition alliance was proposed by Mamata Banerjee”: VCK party chief

While speaking on the same, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that the name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,” VCK chief told ANI.

The development came as top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 26 parties resolved to “safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution”.

Leaders of twenty-six opposition parties, who met in Bengaluru on Tuesday, accused the BJP of systematically assaulting the “character of our republic” and expressed their steadfast resolve to “safeguard the idea of India”.

The Samuhik Sankalp of 26 political parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A alleged that the pillars of the Indian Constitution “are being methodically and menacingly undermined”.

“We, the leaders of India’s 26 progressive parties, express our steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution. The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation’s history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism – are being methodically and menacingly undermined,” the Samuhik Sankalp statement said.

The opposition leaders alleged that BJP was “brazenly misusing agencies” against political rivals and was undermining democracy.

They expressed grave concern over the humanitarian tragedy that has “destroyed Manipur”.

“The silence of the Prime Minister is shocking and unprecedented. There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and reconciliation,” the statement said.

They also demanded a caste census. The leaders said that they have come together to defeat “hatred and violence” being manufactured against minorities and stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis and Kashmiri Pandits.