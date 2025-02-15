India-Myanmar to take steps on resuming border trade through roads

India and Myanmar held a bilateral meeting during which both the countries acknowledged the importance of resuming border trade through roads and agreed to take steps on this issue.

U Minn Minn, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar met with Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State of Commerce & Industry, here on Friday. Senior officials from both sides were also present in the meeting.

“During the meeting both the leaders deliberated on the potential areas of collaboration to promote bilateral trade and also acknowledged the importance of resuming border trade through roads and agreed to take steps on this issue,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

Emphasising on the potential for enhanced bilateral trade, the Ministers discussed possibilities in areas of pharmaceuticals, pulses and beans, petroleum products and greater use of the recently launched Rupee-Kyat Trade Settlement Mechanism to foster mutual growth.