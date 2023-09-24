India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to become basis of world trade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is going to become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come and history will always remember that it was initiated on Indian soil. He said this during his “Mann Ki Baat” radio show on All India Radio, on Sunday.

He mentioned that India suggested the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor during the recently held G20 Summit.

“During the time when India was very prosperous, the Silk Route was a part of discourse in our country and in the world. This Silk Route was a major medium of business and trade. Now in modern times, India has suggested another Economic Corridor in G20. This is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” Modi said during the 105th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”.

The prime minister said after the success of Chandrayaan-3, the grand hosting of G20 Summit doubled the joy of every Indian. “Bharat Mandapam has turned out to be a celebrity in itself. People are taking selfies with it and posting them with pride,” he said.

In this summit, India has proved the mettle of its leadership by making the African Union a full member of the G20, Modi said.

In the broadcast, Modi also announced that the “G20 University Connect Programme” will be held on September 26, where lakhs of university students across the country will connect with each other. Many prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and medical colleges will also participate in it, he said.

The prime minister said he will also be participating in the programme.

“I wish that if you are a college student, you must watch this programme to be held on September 26 and join it. In this, many interesting exchanges are going to take place on the future of India and on the future of the youth. I myself shall participate in this programme,” he said.

“I am also waiting to communicate with our college students,” the prime minister said.

He also mentioned “World Tourism Day” in the broadcast.

“Two days from now, September 27, is ‘World Tourism Day’. Some people view tourism just as a means of touring and travelling, but a very big aspect of tourism is related to employment,” Modi said.

Modi said the fascination towards India has risen a lot in the last few years and after the successful organisation of G20 Summit, the interest of the people of the world towards India has grown further.

“More than one lakh delegates came to India for G20. They got acquainted with the diversity here, different traditions, different types of cuisines and our heritage. The wonderful experiences that the delegates who came here have carried back with them will further expand tourism,” he said.

In the broadcast, Modi also mentioned Santiniketan and the Hoysala temples of Karnataka, which were recently declared world heritage sites.

“I congratulate all the countrymen for this wonderful achievement. I had the privilege of visiting Santiniketan in 2018. Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had been associated with Santiniketan,” Modi said.

He said the Hoysala temples of Karnataka, which have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, are known for their excellent architecture of the 13th century.

“These temples getting recognition from UNESCO is also an honour to the Indian tradition of temple building. The total number of World Heritage Properties in India has now reached 42,” Modi said.

In the broadcast, Modi said many programmes related to cleanliness have been planned across the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

“The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan’ is going on with great enthusiasm in all the offices of the central government. Significant participation is also being seen in the Indian Swachhata League,” he said.

The prime minister also informed that a big event on cleanliness is going to be organized on October 1 at 10am, where he urged people to participate.