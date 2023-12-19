INDIA meet: Opposition leaders set seat sharing deadline, passes resolution on EVMs

The Opposition’s INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday held their fourth meeting in Delhi. During the meeting, the Opposition leaders set a three-week deadline to decide the seat-sharing arrangement amog alliance partners.

According to sources, some leaders wanted to complete seat-sharing arrangements by December 31.

Joint campaigning of INDIA alliance leaders across the country will begin soon after the completion of the seat-sharing arrangement.

Advertisement

“Seat-sharing, mass contact program – all of these will begin within 20 days…All decisions will be taken within 3 weeks.” RJD MP Manoj Jha said after coming out of the meeting.

RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary, who attended the meeting, said all the decisions taken today we’re unanimous and details will be shared in a press briefing.

“All the decisions are taken with everyone’s agreement. Whatever has been agreed upon by everyone will be announced in the press conference…” Chaudhary said.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav said that all the parties are ready to hit the ground and exudes confidence that INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP.

“All parties are ready to hit the ground after the distribution of tickets very soon…I have said from the first day that the strategy of INDIA Alliance will be PDA. We will defeat BJP…UP mein 80 harao aur loktantra bachao…” the SP boss said.

INDIA leaders also passed two resolutions – one on declaring the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament “undemocratic” and the other on EVMs.

In the resolution, INDIA leaders stated their concerns about the design and operation of the EVMs and demanded Home Minister’s statement on Parliament security breach.

“We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so…,” Kharge said.