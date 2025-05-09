India measured in its actions against Pakistan: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday had telephonic conversations with his counterparts from some nations during which he said India has been measured in its actions against Pakistan but made it clear that any escalation will get a firm response.

He spoke to United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani and EU Vice President Kaja Kallas, among others.

In a social media post on ‘X’ after talks with his UK counterpart, Mr Jaishankar said, ”Had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy this afternoon. Our discussions centered around countering terrorism, for which there must be zero tolerance.”

After talking to the Italian minister, he wrote, ”Had a telecon with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy. Discussed India’s targeted and measured response to firmly counter terrorism. Any escalation will see a strong response.”

In another tweet, he wrote, ”Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas.India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response.”

Late last night, Mr Jaishankar had a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during which the ongoing India-Pakistan confrontation figured prominently.

”Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate the US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism. Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation,” he wrote on ‘X’ later.