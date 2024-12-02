India-Malaysia military exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI 2024 begins in Malaysia

The 4th edition of the India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI began today at Bentong Camp, Pahang district, Malaysia, and will conclude on December 15.

The Indian contingent, comprising 78 personnel from the MAHAR Regiment, joins 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment for this annual training event, which alternates between India and Malaysia. The previous edition took place in November 2023 at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya.

The exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of both nations in conducting counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. It includes two phases: cross-training through lectures, demonstrations, and jungle drills, followed by a simulated exercise involving anti-terror operations such as ambushes, reconnaissance, and attacks on terrorist-held areas.

HARIMAU SHAKTI fosters interoperability, strengthens defence cooperation, and deepens bilateral ties between the two friendly nations.