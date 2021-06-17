India on Wednesday reported 67,208 new COVID-19 cases as 2330 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,97,00,313 with 3,81,903 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,03,570 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,84,91,670 being cured of Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,55,19,251 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

38,52,38,220 samples have been tested up to June 16 in the country including 19,31,249 samples that were tested yesterday.

Last month, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.