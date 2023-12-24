India logs 656 new Covid cases, one more death

India has registered 656 Covid cases during the past 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry.

The total caseload in the country rose to 4,50,08,620 with the addition of the new cases.

Out of these, the highest cases were reported from Kerala 425, followed by Karnataka 104 and Maharashtra 35, the data showed.

Advertisement

The national capital recorded 16 cases.

As per the data, one more person succumbed to the disease in Kerala. The death toll stood at 5,33,333.

On the other hand, 333 people recuperated from the disease. With these, the total recoveries stood at 4,44,71,545.

According to the data, the active cases stood at 3,742.

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in several states of the country.

The Health Ministry had also issued an advisory asking the States and UTs to maintain a constant vigil on the situation besides ensuring adequate testing including higher number of RT-PCR tests, and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories.