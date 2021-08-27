India logs 44,658 new Covid cases; 50 pc have got at least first dose

India on Friday reported a total of 44,658 new Covid cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry while India has set a new milestone with at least 50 percent of the eligible population being inoculated with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter on Thursday to inform that 50 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine. “India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50 percent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. Keep it up India. Let us fight Corona,” he wrote.

India has crossed the landmark of 61.22 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus under the mass vaccination drive across the nation.

More than 70 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate from Covid infection has declined to 97.60 percent. On the other hand, the total active caseload saw substantial growth of 11,174 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 3,44,899.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 32,988 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centers, taking the total number of cured to 3,18,21,428 in India, as per the health ministry data. India’s cumulative death count due to Covid stands at 4,36,861.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 percent (2.10 percent) for the last 63 days. The daily positivity rate continued to remain below 3 percent for the 31 continuous days and currently stands at 2.45 percent.

Kerala contributed 30,077 cases in the past 24 hours to take the total number of those affected in the state by the viral infection to 39,13,506. The southern state has been reporting the most number of coronavirus cases in the country and accounts for the second-highest national tally.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 5,108 new infections and 145 fatalities in 24 hours.

No virus-related death was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent, according to the city’s health department. This is the sixteenth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

