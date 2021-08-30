India logs 42,909 new Covid cases, 380 deaths

India on Monday reported 42,909 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 380 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 4,38,210.

With 7,766 active cases, India’s total active tally rose to 3,76,324, which is 1.15 percent of the total Covid cases in the county. India’s total recovery has risen to 3,19,23,405 till Monday with 34,763 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

With the administration of 31,14,696 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached 63.43 crores (63,43,81,358) as per the Union health ministry’s data. The recovery rate presently stands at 97.51 percent.

The daily positivity rate was 3.02 percent on Monday, and the weekly positivity rate has remained below 3 percent (2.41 percent) for the last 66 days.

According to the data, a total of 52.01 crore Covid samples have been tested in India so far. Bharat Biotech has released the first batch of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from its new plant in Gujarat. This will further boost the vaccine supply. The company is also scouting for global manufacturing partners to increase vaccine supply.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded zero Covid-19 fatalities for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, apart from 31 fresh cases with a case positivity rate of 0.04%. Delhi had last reported zero Covid-19 fatalities on March 2 this year before the second wave of the pandemic struck. August has recorded zero deaths on 16 days and 27 fatalities, which is the lowest for a single month since March 2020.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope made a strong case for exercising caution and following Covid-appropriate behavior, with several festivals like the Ganesh festival, Dussehra, and Diwali around the corner. “We need to take learnings from Kerala which saw a massive spike in Covid cases [an approximate 31,000 in a day] post-Onam. We have to ensure Covid-appropriate behavior,” Tope said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced relaxation in night curfew on Monday and Tuesday across the state, in view of the Janmashtami festival.The government had lifted all curbs barring the night curfew which remains in force between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.