India logs 41,195 new Covid-19 cases, 490 deaths

India logged 41,195 new infections taking the total caseload to 3,20,77,706 cases, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, registering a jump of 1,636 cases in the last 24 hours according to the Union health ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases increased after registering a decline for five consecutive days and now comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent which has been less than three per cent for the last 17 days while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,12, 60,050, while 39069 have recovered in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 52.36 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive while 44,19,627 have been administered doses in a single-day.

The 490 new fatalities include 163 from Maharashtra and 116 from Kerala.

More than 54.40 crore vaccine does have been provided to the states/UTs so far and 1.09 crore doses are in the pipeline, the Union health ministry bulletin revealed, adding that 2.55 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals.