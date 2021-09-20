India logs 295 new deaths, active cases lowest in 183 days

With 30,256 people contracting the virus in the last 24 hours, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, recording a reduction of 13,977 cases, the lowest in 183 days, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 more fatalities, data showed.

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 87 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.85 crore while 37,78,296 were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Among the fresh fatalities of 295, Kerala recorded 152 deaths and Maharashtra 49.