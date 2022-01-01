India logs 22,775 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally 1,431

India logged a substantial surge in daily Covid cases at 22,775 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With 406 more deaths in the last 24 days, the total Covid-19 toll mounted to 4,81,486.

The active caseload has jumped to 1,04,781. It constitutes 0.30 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has increased to 1,431 across the nation. However, of the total cases, 488 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, 23 states have reported Omicron infections, the Ministry said.

The recovery of 8,949 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,75,312. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.32 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,10,855 tests were conducted across the country. India has, so far, conducted over 67.89 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 1.10 per cent amid a sudden spike of the cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05 per cent.

With the administration of 58,11,587 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 145.16 crores as of Saturday morning.

More than 19.52 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the health ministry said.