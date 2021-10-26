India logs 14,306 fresh Covid cases, 443 deaths; recovery rate at its highest

India logged 14,306 new daily Covid-19 cases and 443 deaths, taking the virus tally to 3,41,89,774, while the active cases declined to 1,67,695, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The recovery of 18,762 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,67,367.

Total toll tally climbed to 4,54,712 with 443 more fatalities in the last one day, the data showed.

A decrease of 4,899 cases has been recorded in the total active number of Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,67,367, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Kerala remains the highest contributor to the total number of daily Coronavirus infection cases nationwide, adding 8,538 new cases and 71 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state stands at 77,363.

Also in the same period, a total of 9,98,397 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 60.07 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of 12,30,720 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 102.27 crore as of Monday morning,

This has been achieved through 1,01,52,393 sessions.