India lodges protest with Germany over its comments on Kejriwal’s arrest

India on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Germany over its comments on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, charging Berlin with interfering in the internal affairs of this country.

Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy George Enzweiler was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) this morning and was told that India sees Germany’s remarks on the arrest as interference in India’s judicial process and undermining the independence of its judiciary.

”India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted,” the German diplomat was firmly told by MEA officials.

The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in a statement on the Delhi CM’s arrest, said, “We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him.”