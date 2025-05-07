India Launches Operation Sindoor to Avenge Pahalgam Killings

Avenging the deaths of 26 tourists killed by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the late night operation launch on the intervening night of May 6-7, India struck nine sites inside Pakistan.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence states that the strikes were targetted in the areas from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the spokesperson said.

The release further stated that the action was taken to avenge the death of the 26 tourists killed in the attack including one Nepali citizen.

” We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the spokesperson outlined.