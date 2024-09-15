India launches ‘Operation Sadbhav’ to provide humanitarian assistance to countries affected by Typhoon Yagi

The Central government Sunday launched ”Operation Sadbhav” to provide humanitarian assistance to Southeast Asian countries affected by Typhoon Yagi, a deadly and destructive tropical cyclone.

Under ”Operation Sadbhav”, India has extended assistance to the Government of Vietnam to provide relief to the affected communities in northern Vietnam impacted by the natural disaster.

A consignment of 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, among others, was airlifted to Vietnam today by a special aircraft.

”The humanitarian support to Vietnam is a testament to the enduring close ties between the two countries, marked by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed sympathies and solidarity to Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh immediately after the typhoon struck Vietnam. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also extended sympathies to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son.

India has been among the first responders in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to impacted countries.

“Operation Sadbhav” is part of India’s broader effort to contribute to HADR within the ASEAN region, in line with its long-standing ‘Act East Policy’.

Ten tonnes of humanitarian relief supply have been sent to the Government of Lao PDR. Floods and landslides have caused widespread damage to property and agricultural land, affecting around 40,000 people in northern Laos.

The supply in the form of hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets and repellents, sleeping bags, gensets, water purifiers, water purification tablets and disinfectants and other material has been airlifted today onboard a special aircraft from India.