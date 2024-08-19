India, Japan to hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Tuesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will host Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa for the 3rd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the 2+2 dialogue, a bilateral meeting will be held between the defence minister and his Japanese counterpart.

During bilateral talks and the 2+2 meeting, the two sides will review the ongoing cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements between the two countries. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Defence said.

India and Japan share a ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law. Defence has emerged as one of the most important pillars in this relationship. Strengthened India-Japan defence partnership is vital for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific in the prevailing global environment.

”This visit will further deepen defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries,” the MoD added. The second India-Japan 2+2 dialogue was held in September 2022 in Japan.