India Japan to hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Aug 20

The third India-Japan 2+2 foreign and defence ministers’ meeting will be held here on August 20, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian side while the Japanese side will be represented by Defence Minister Minorou Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

The first and second rounds of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in 2019 in New Delhi and 2022 in Tokyo.

The spokesperson said India-Japan relations are at a very high level and the 2+2 meeting will give a major boost to all aspects of the relationship.

“The 2+2 dialogue with Japan is very important for us and this is the third one that is happening. India-Japan relations are at a very high level. Getting the foreign and defence ministers of both countries on the same platform will give a major boost to all aspects of our relationship,” he said.

Dr Jaishankar recently acknowledged that India and Japan have a strategic convergence of interests and said there is scope for growing business between the two nations and New Delhi will have to work harder in this regard with Tokyo.