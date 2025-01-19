India, Italy to intensify cooperation to combat terrorism

India and Italy have pledged to intensify cooperation for effectively countering the misuse of technology for terrorist purposes.

The two sides shared experience in preventing and mitigating the menace at the 5th meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime held earlier this week in Rome,

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that the two countries also stressed the importance of an effective prosecution of those responsible for terrorist acts.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mr. K D Dewal, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs, from the Indian side and Mr. Alessandro Azzoni, Senior Deputy Director for Political Affairs and Director for Security at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the Italian side.

The two sides discussed emerging domestic, regional and international terrorist threats and exchanged views on a wide range of areas of cooperation in counter terrorism and transnational organised crime.

The dialogue between the two strategic partner countries reaffirmed commitment to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora, including in the UN, GCTF and FATF. The two sides also discussed ways and means to advance the ongoing negotiations on various bilateral agreements.

The Indian delegation also visited and met officials of Inter-agency Law Enforcement Academy in Caserta, Italy and discussed strengthening of capacity building measures between the Academy and the counterpart organisation in India.