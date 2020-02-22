India has issued a travel advisory on Singapore and asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the south-east Asian business hub. Government’s decision came amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the region.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba at a high-level review meeting.

In addition to the universal screening as per earlier advisories, universal screening at airports is now being planned for flights from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Citizens have also been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore.

The Cabinet Secretary chaired the high-level meeting to review the status, actions taken and preparedness of states/UTs regarding the management of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the meeting, secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Civil Aviation, Defence, Information and Broadcasting, DG AFMS and representatives from External Affairs, Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, ITBP and Army were also present.

As of now, 21,805 passengers have been brought under community surveillance and 3.97 lakh passengers and 9,695 travellers at seaports have been screened.