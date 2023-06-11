India is rejuvenating Hindu temples abroad: Dr Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the Indian government is rejuvenating Hindu temples in the country and abroad.

Dr Jaishankar, who is in Varanasi to chair G20 meeting on Sunday, said the temple being built in Abu Dhabi will be completed by the end of this year.

In an informal conversation before the program at Kashi Vidyapeeth, the External Affairs Minister said that permission has been granted for the construction of temples in Bahrain and France.

“Efforts are on to build a temple in New York as well. Our effort is also to renovate the old temples located abroad. For this, a department for cultural conservation has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said.

On the question of building a permanent boundary wall on the border of Nepal, the Foreign Minister said: “Our relationship with Nepal is of roti-beti. We have open borders in Nepal, which is a friendly country of India. Sealing the border or any kind of wall will send the wrong political message to the world.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Varanasi for the meeting of development ministers so that the message of Kashi’s cultural heritage reaches the world.