External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today that India’s way is not to be disruptive and it is more of a decider than an abstainer.

As recently several countries have called for a greater Indian role in the Indo-Pacific, the minister’s remarks are seen ass a reply to those calls. He also said it is not the Indian way to be mercantilist.

Addressing a gathering at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Jaishankar referred to tensions between the US and Iran and said they are two individualistic countries and what finally happens will depend on the players involved.

Discussing ties with China, he said it is vital for neighbours to reach understanding on crucial issues.

“It is important that two countries find equilibrium in ties… we have to get along with each other,” he said.

Jaishankar further said, “India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power.”

India is not a disruptor and is firmly dealing with terrorism. The country, he said, is a “prisoner of its past image. We have to get over it”.

The External Affairs Minister said, “There was a time when we spoke more than what we did. It is changing now,”

(With PTI inputs)