India is many times stronger than before, says Modi

Launching a scathing critique against the dynastic politics of Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said BJP was the only party which was prioritising the interests of the nation and stressed that India is many times stronger than before now.

”Today there is a government in the country, which in the last 10 years has made India many times stronger than before. Whenever there has been a weak and unstable government in the country, enemies have taken advantage and terrorism has spread,” Modi said while addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.

During the Congress regime, he said, the soldiers did not even have bulletproof jackets.

”There was no proper arrangement to protect soldiers from enemy bullets. It is the BJP which gave bulletproof jackets made in India to its soldiers, saving their lives. Today, everything from modern rifles to fighter planes and aircraft carriers are being made in the country itself,” he said.

Flaying the Congress, he said ”The weak Congress government could not create modern infrastructure on the borders. Today, modern roads and tunnels are being built on the borders.”

For Congress leaders, Modi said, ”First came the royal family of Delhi, and then their own family is everything. But for Modi, my India is my family.”

He said today, there was a strong government in the country. ”Under this mazboot Modi sarkar,’atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai’. Whenever we have had a weak government in the country our enemies have taken advantage.

”Today there is a strong Modi government in the country, therefore…Terrorists are killed by entering their homes. The Indian tricolor becomes a guarantee of security even in the war zone.”

Enumerating the promises fulfilled by his government, the PM said after seven decades, Article 370 was repealed from Jammu and Kashmir. ” A law was made against triple talaq. Women got 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. The poor of the general category also got 10 per cent reservation.”

Lashing out at the Opposition Congress that ” has vowed to destroy the power that exists in Hinduism”, he said,”It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the culture of Uttarakhand.”

On road and rail connectivity in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said, “We are continuously increasing rail, road and air connectivity in Uttarakhand. Work is underway on the Rishikesh -Karanprayag railway line. Distance between Delhi to Dehradun is also reducing. Border villages which were called the ‘last villages’ under the Congress rule, are now being developed under the BJP government. Air services have started for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. A 900-km-long highway is also being built to connect Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath.”

Elections to Uttarakhand’s five Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19.