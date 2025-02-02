India-Indonesia relations rooted in shared culture, history: PM Modi

Stating that the relationship between India and Indonesia is not only geo-political but is also rooted in thousands of years of shared culture and history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that because of our comfort in diversity people of different communities from both the nations live so closely.

Delivering his remarks on Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Indonesia’s Jakarta, via video message, he extended his warm greetings to all devotees of Lord Murugan in Indonesia and around the world on the occasion.

Although physically distant from Jakarta, the prime minister said he felt emotionally close to the event, reflecting the strong India-Indonesia relationship.

He also remarked that the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto made the event even more special for him.

“The relationship between India and Indonesia is not just geo-political but is rooted in thousands of years of shared culture and history. The bond between the two nations is based on heritage, science, faith, shared beliefs, and spirituality. This connection includes Lord Murugan, Lord Ram, and Lord Buddha,” Modi said.

The prime minister noted that when someone from India visits the Prambanan temple in Indonesia, they experience the same spiritual feeling as in Kashi and Kedarnath.

“The stories of Kakawin and Serat Ramayana evoke the same emotions as Valmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana, and Ramcharitmanas in India. Hearing ‘Om Swasti-Astu’ in Bali reminds Indians of the Vedic scholars’ blessings in India. Indonesian Ramleela is also performed in Ayodhya,” he said.

Modi also pointed out that the Borobudur Stupa in Indonesia reflects the same teachings of Lord Buddha as seen in Sarnath and Bodh Gaya in India.

Stating that the relationship between India and Indonesia is woven with many strong threads, the prime minister mentioned that during Indonesian President Prabowo’s recent visit to India, they cherished many aspects of this shared heritage.

Highlighting that the new grand Murugan Temple in Jakarta adds a new golden chapter to the centuries-old heritage, he expressed confidence that this temple will become a new center for both faith and cultural values.

Noting that the Murugan temple in Jakarta houses not only Lord Murugan but also various other deities, Modi emphasised that this diversity and plurality form the foundation of our culture.

He said in Indonesia, this tradition of diversity is called ‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’, while in India, it is known as ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“The cultural values, heritage, and legacy are enhancing people-to-people connections between India and Indonesia. It is because of our comfort in diversity that people of different communities live so closely in Indonesia and India. Therefore, this holy day today is also inspiring us for Unity in Diversity,” the prime minister said.