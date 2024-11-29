India improves ranking in Network Readiness Index with strides in global digital landscape

India has made significant strides in the global digital landscape, evidenced by its improved ranking in the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024, where the country now stands at 49th position, up from 60th in the 2023 report.

“This remarkable leap of eleven positions reflects India’s growing role as a leader in digital transformation, driven largely by robust government initiatives. The NRI 2024 evaluates the network readiness of 133 economies based on four key pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, and uses a wide range of 54 variables to determine rankings, ” the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said on Friday.

India’s improved score of 53.63 (up from 49.93 in 2023) underlines the country’s enhanced technological, governance, and infrastructural capabilities. The country’s rise in the rankings is a direct result of government policies and strategic initiatives aimed at boosting connectivity, innovation, and digital services across all sectors of the economy.

India’s improved position in the NRI 2024 is not just a numerical shift but an indication of the country’s progress in several key areas.

The notable achievements include 1st Rank in AI Scientific Publications, AI Talent Concentration, and ICT Services Exports, 2nd Rank in FTTH (Fiber to the Home)/Building Internet Subscriptions, Mobile Broadband Internet Traffic within the country, International Internet Bandwidth, 3rd Rank in Domestic Market Scale, and 4th Rank in Annual Investment in Telecommunication Services.

India has also ranked 2nd among lower-middle-income countries, showcasing its leadership in digital advancement within its income group. These achievements reflect India’s growing dominance in technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and the telecommunications sector.