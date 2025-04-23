India hosts inaugural ‘Capacity Building Programme for Central Asian Nations’ on curbing terror financing

The Department of Revenue (DoR), in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), hosted the inaugural ‘Capacity Building Programme for Central Asian Republics (CARs) on Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)’.

The two-day programme, held from April 21 to 22, served as a platform for knowledge sharing and regional cooperation in tackling terrorism financing.

Experts from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan participated in the programme.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Cell under the DoR, Ministry of Home Affairs, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND) led a series of technical sessions during the event.

An expert from the Eurasian Group (EAG), a FATF-style regional body, also participated, offering insights into Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) measures, particularly in the context of virtual assets and the NPO sector.

The sessions were customised to address the specific needs and challenges of the Central Asian region, equipping participants with the tools to detect, investigate, and prevent the misuse of modern financial systems by terrorist networks.

Through interactive discussions, case studies, and the sharing of operational best practices, the initiative fostered a collaborative approach to addressing key challenges.

Key discussions revolved around the use of financial intelligence in terror investigations, the growing misuse of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and the exploitation of crowdfunding for radical purposes. Experts also delved into how terrorist entities are increasingly using NPOs to channel illicit funds under the guise of charitable activities.

Additionally, the issue of the financing of radicalization and the abuse of Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) for terrorist purposes was also discussed.