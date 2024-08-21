India hopes for early end to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he will share perspectives with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in his nation during talks between them on August 23.

”I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” he said in a statement before his departure on a three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine.

Mr Modi expressed confidence that the visit will serve as a natural continuation of extensive contacts India has with the two countries and help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years ahead.

”My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship,” he said.

Mr Modi said he looks forward to meeting ”my friend” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance bilateral partnership. He said he will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland.

”From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” he noted.

The PM’s visit to Ukraine is being seen as an attempt by India to balance its ties with the war-ravaged nation, weeks after Kyiv condemned him for hugging President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow.