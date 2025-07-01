India has every right to defend its people against terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday asserted that India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and it will exercise that right.

In his opening remarks at Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Washington, Jaishankar said, “We are all committed to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. To that end, our endeavours are devoted to promoting a rules-based international order.”

He said it is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice so essential to make the right decisions on development and security. “A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience. The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated.” India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that. India plans to host the next Quad Summit,” the external affairs minister said.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (QFMM) in Washington, reaffirming India-Japan ties and strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to meet FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan in New York this morning. Had comprehensive discussions on infrastructure, investment and mobility. Exchanged views on deepening our Quad engagement for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

He added that the “Special, Strategic and Global Partnership continues to deepen and diversify,” reflecting the growing momentum in India-Japan ties across multiple sectors.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United States at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to participate in the QFMM.