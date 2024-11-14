‘India has embarked on journey towards Viksit Bharat’

Noting that India has embarked on the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the country has to be ready for the era of AI, chips, electric mobility, clean and green technologies, renewable energy, space and drones.

”It also has to manage the growth of these possibilities, by making them employment-centric and market viable. And while doing so, it has to continuously communicate – amongst ourselves and to the world – the benefits of our contemporary direction to society,” he said inaugurating the first International Campus of Symbiosis International University in Dubai Knowledge Park.

Expressing confidence that the campus will foster greater collaboration and research linkages between scholars of India and UAE for mutual prosperity and global good, Dr Jaishankar said this philosophy is also deeply entrenched in India’s National Education Policy, 2020 – which aims to internationalise and share best practices of the Indian education system.

He was of the view that a university setting up a campus abroad is not just a bold step, but a concrete commitment to the goal of a globalising India. ”They certainly render an educational service, but even more, connect us to the world by strengthening our living bridges. And that, dear students, means all of you. Today’s youth has extraordinary opportunities, and along with it, formidable challenges. You have access to technology and an exposure to the world that we could not have conceived of, even a decade ago,” he said.

The minister said India today needs to prepare for the global workplace and observed that today’s ceremony is not just an inauguration of a new campus; it is a celebration of the growing educational cooperation between India and the UAE.

He observed that right now, Indian curriculum and learning is being imparted through more than 100 International Indian Schools in the UAE benefitting more than 300,000 students. India’s Central Board of Secondary Education, National Institute of Open Studies and Institute of Chartered Accountants are also providing institutional and student certifications in the UAE.

He also hailed the India-UAE relationship, saying it is truly in an era of new milestones and many firsts. ”Indeed, Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit in 2015 is certainly a first in this Century. So too is our Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was negotiated in record time. The trade and investment levels between our countries are at new levels and increasing with each passing year. Fintech linkages like RuPay-Jaywan or UPI-AANE are also the firsts in their domain. In fact, the activities and collaborations that we are constantly expanding – be it in renewable energy, infrastructure, digital technology, defence or security – are all pathbreaking in their own way,” he added.