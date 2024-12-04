India has become a symbol of faith in facing global challenges: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that today, the entire world is looking towards India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, global trust in the new India has grown rapidly.

“There was a time when India was not aligned with any global bloc, and the nation faced uncertainty about its direction and purpose. However, today’s new India defines the course of global polarization. The world’s alignment now shifts in the direction where India stands,” he added.

The CM presided over the inaugural program of the 92nd Founder’s Week celebrations of the Maharana Pratap Education Council (MPEC).

Advertisement

Welcoming the chief guest, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and the special guest, AICTE Member Secretary Prof Rajeev Kumar, at the Maharana Pratap Inter College campus, CM Yogi said, “The world follows those who have the strength to prepare themselves for its challenges.”

He remarked, “One who cannot stand on their own cannot inspire others to do so.” He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New India has prepared itself accordingly, resulting in a scenario where the world’s trajectory cannot be imagined without India’s role.

India has emerged as a symbol of confidence in tackling the challenges facing humanity today, as exemplified by the success of the G20 Summit, he said.

He further noted that no major global event now occurs without India’s involvement. Today, the country is advancing toward self-reliance, having become the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The CM mentioned that the responsibility of advancing the country does not rest solely with the government. “Now is the time to take responsibility, understand its significance, and prepare ourselves accordingly,” he said, calling for collective action from every citizen to contribute to India’s progress.

The CM also mentioned Prime Minister Modi’s vision for the nation, emphasizing the 25-year roadmap to transform India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence.

He urged all institutions and citizens to actively contribute to this vision and help shape a self-reliant India, echoing the dedication of the founders of the Maharana Pratap Education Council, Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath and Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, whose lives were devoted to fostering capable citizens for an independent India.

He then addressed the students about the importance of technology in the present era. He advised that while technology is essential for simplifying and enhancing our lives, it is crucial to remember that we should control technology, not the other way around. We must adapt ourselves to technology, but technology should also be designed to meet our needs and serve us effectively.

The CM stated that throughout history, India has consistently showcased its talent to the world. Indian youth now occupy the highest positions in the 100 most prestigious institutions globally, making up the largest group of executives. He also said that these youth are gaining global recognition for their technical expertise and knowledge.

Reflecting on the 92-year journey of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, CM Yogi acknowledged the institution’s historical significance, especially its founding during a period of limited resources and British colonial rule.

He praised the vision of Mahant Digvijaynath Ji and Mahant Avedyanath Ji, who worked tirelessly to build a foundation for a strong and independent India.

In his address to the students, CM Yogi shared a mantra for success: “Concentration, hard work, and team spirit.” He emphasized that these principles are key to achieving success in any endeavour.