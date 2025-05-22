India hardens stand against China, Türkiye for backing Pak during confrontation

In the wake of reports that Pakistan used military hardware from China and Türkiye in the recent confrontation, India on Thursday hardened its stand against both the nations for backing the neighbouring country.

“Mutual trust, mutual sensitivity, and mutual respect form the basis of India-China relations,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing when asked to comment on reports that Pakistani forces flew Chinese-made J-10C fighters during the four-day conflict with India.

Advertisement

“Our NSA and the Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative on Boundary Issue Wang Yi had spoken to each other on May 10, 2025, when NSA conveyed India’s resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He said the Chinese side is well aware that mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity remain the basis of India-China relations.

India also stressed that it expects Türkiye to “strongly urge” Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades.

“We expect Türkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Last week, in a strong retaliatory measure, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd offering ground handling services at nine airports, in the interest of national security.

The order came days after Türkiye backed Islamabad and condemned India’s Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the killing of 26 innocent people in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The drones launched by Pakistan on a large-scale targetting Indian regions and military bases earlier this month – all attacks successfully thwarted by India’s air defence systems – were also sourced from Türkiye.

“This (Celebi) matter has been discussed with the Türkiye Embassy here and our Ministry of External Affairs. However, I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security, as they are mandated to handle security issues,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson further asserted that any engagement between India and Pakistan has to be bilateral, excluding third-party involvement.

Jaiswal also highlighted that any “any bilateral discussion” on Jammu-Kashmir will only be on the “vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.”

“Our position is that any India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral. At the same time, I would like to remind you that talks and terror don’t go together,” he said.

Jaiswal further said that India is “open to discussing the handing over to India of noted terrorists whose list was provided to Pakistan some years ago”.

Highlighting the Indus Waters Treaty, the MEA spokesperson said that the treaty will remain in “abeyance” until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan came after India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to intense clashes, including Pakistan’s attempted drone attacks on Indian cities along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and shelling along the LoC.