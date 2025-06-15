India-France relations further strengthened with Jaishankar’s visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s just concluded his four-day visit to France, which took place within four months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the country, reaffirms the robust and long-standing strategic partnership between India and France.

Mr Jaishankar was in France from June 11 to 14, an official release said.

During the visit, Jaishankar called on the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and appreciated France’s strong support for India in the fight against terrorism.

The two sides, during the meeting, committed to fully implementing the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and Defence Industrial Roadmap that were agreed between the two leaders. The discussions reflected the deep trust, comfort, and shared ambition that characterise the India-France bilateral ties.

Jaishankar also held comprehensive bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

The two ministers reviewed and appreciated the progress made in India-France collaboration in strategic domains of defence, security, space, counter-terrorism, and global issues.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the convergence of views between India and France in addressing global challenges.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction in the advances made in bilateral cooperation in emerging sectors of technology, innovation, trade, investment, health, life sciences, education, talent mobility, museum cooperation, and people-to-people ties, and exchanged views on exploring new avenues of cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations, it said.

In this context, they looked forward to the celebration of the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’ next year in a befitting manner that will add another dimension to their relationship.

Mr Jaishankar also expressed deep appreciation for the French Government’s condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

Jaishankar also participated in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue held in Marseille, contributing to discussions on critical geopolitical developments and regional dynamics.

He interacted with prominent think tanks and media representatives in France, fostering a deeper understanding of India’s foreign policy priorities and its vision for global cooperation.

Also, on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue, the EAM met the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.