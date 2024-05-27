India-France joint military exercise ‘Shakti’ concludes in Meghalaya

The 12-day long India and France joint military exercise came to an end at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi Meghalaya on Sunday.

The 7th edition of the Joint Military Exercise ‘Shakti’ between India and France started on May 13 and concluded on May 26, 2024.

The joint exercise was conducted to enhance the joint tactical operations between the armed forces of the two countries.

Advertisement

Exercise ‘Shakti’ is a biennial event that alternates between India and France, with the previous edition held in France in November 2021.

The Indian contingent consisted of 90 personnel from the RAJPUT Regiment, along with observers from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, who participated alongside 90 personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE) of France.

Guests at the opening ceremony included the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area.

The joint exercise focused on enhancing joint military capabilities in sub-conventional scenarios under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, a release said.

Training emphasised operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, with a focus on physical fitness, tactical drill refinement, and the sharing of best practices.

Exercise ‘Shakti’ as a collaboration not only strengthened defense cooperation but also reinforces the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.