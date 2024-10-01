India, France hold strategic dialogue on key defence issues

India and France Monday held in Paris their annual strategic dialogue covering a range of issues, including defence cooperation.

The Indian side was led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval while the French side was headed by President’s Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne.

”NSA Ajit Doval and French President’s Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne led the Strategic Dialogue in Paris that anchors the India-France strategic partnership of great trust and comfort, and high ambitions and responsibilities in the Indo Pacific and beyond, and from cyber to space,” the Indian Embassy in Paris wrote on X.

Advertisement

Mr Doval also held extensive discussions with French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu. Their dialogue was aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing space collaboration, while also sharing insights on the evolving international geopolitical landscape.

In a post on X, Mr Lecornu also mentioned his meeting with Mr Doval. “On the occasion of his visit to France, discussions with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. To discuss our bilateral defense cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, especially in Ukraine,” he wrote.

Earlier, the Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar, commanded by Captain MR Harish, visited France’s Toulon France, from August 29- September 1. Later, upon departure, INS Tabar participated in the 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral exercise in the Mediterranean Sea from September 2-4, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In addition to INS Tabar, the Indian Navy was represented by the shipborne helicopter LRMR Aircraft P8I, whereas the French side was represented by FS Provence, Submarine Suffren, Aircraft F20, Atlantique 2, fighters MB339, and helicopters NH90; Dauphin, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

A series of advanced naval operations were conducted during the present edition of bilateral exercise, involving enhanced tactical manoeuvres, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, FLYEX, Air Defence Exercise, live weapon firings, PHOTO-EX, and Steam Past, seamlessly integrating assets of both navies in all three domains, viz air, surface, and sub-surface.